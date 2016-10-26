ODM wins three out of four County Assembly seats

By AGGREY OMBOKI

By MAGATI OBEBO

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party has won three out of four County Assembly seats in by-elections held on Wednesday.

The party won in Nyacheki in Bobasi constituency Kisii county, Kalokol in Turkana Central constituency in Turkana County and Mosiro in Kajiado West constituency while Jubilee Party won in Sala Ward in Bura constituency Tana River County.

In Kalokol Ward Josephat Emuria of ODM garnered 1,715 votes against Nangiro Ekai of Jubilee Party who managed 1,336 votes, Peter Loteng’an, who was an independent candidate got 101 votes while Michael Ebenyo of Ford-Kenya got 74. The elections were held in 21 polling stations with a 67 per cent turn out.

In Mosiro Ward, Peter Kuseyo of ODM got 1,079 while Koilen Jonathan of Jubilee got 1,046 votes in a by election that was held in seven stations with a turnout of 91 per cent.

In Nyacheki Ward, ODM comfortably retained the seat after Naftali Onkoba garnered 2,216 votes to beat other 14 aspirants. Jubilee Party’s Maxwell Magoma came second after garnering 1,173. Caleb Onguti of Kenya National Congress was ranked third with 979 votes. Valid votes were 6,738, while rejected votes were 112. The turnout in 23 stations was 62 per cent. The seat fell vacant following ther death of ODM's Peter Ongeri four months ago.

In Sala ward, Fauzia Sadik of Jubilee emerged the winner with 1,184 votes against 210 votes that were garnered by Ibrahim Ware of Safina. ODM’s Mohamed Dabaso got 96 votes as Kiranso Mchiru of Wiper garnered 200 votes.