He said North Eastern leaders were ready to work with the government to fight terrorism.

The Islamic State has since claimed the attack that saw the US embassy remain closed on Friday, saying the attacker was following its instructions.

The governor said the man should have been disarmed and arrested to help with investigations into terrorism instead of being shot dead.

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi has called for investigation into last week’s shooting of a terror suspect from his county outside US Embassy in Nairobi.

The governor said the man, who allegedly knifed a GSU officer, should have been disarmed and arrested to help with investigations instead of being shot dead.

“Police and the parties concerned should come clean and show the public what actually happened," he said during a fundraiser at Baraza Park in Wajir Town on Sunday.

“What kind of knife was it that it scared everyone to the point that they ended up shooting him. It is difficult for us to believe that indeed that boy was a terrorist."

He likened the killing to that of three women in Mombasa who were said to have attacked a police station.

ISIS LINK

“We urge police and all the parties concerned to tell the public what actually happened. There are CCTV cameras outside the embassy. It is difficult for the common mwananchi (citizen) to believe what they said,” he said.

The Islamic State has since claimed the attack that saw the US embassy remain closed on Friday, saying the attacker was following its instructions.

"The person who carried out the stabbing of a guard outside the American embassy in Nairobi last Thursday was a soldier of Islamic State responding to calls to target coalition countries," ISIS said on Saturday in a statement on its Amaq new outlet.

Mr Abdullahi said unnecessary killings without investigation were driving more young people to join terror groups, especially the Somalia-based Al-Shabaab.

FORCIBLE ACCESS

He said North Eastern leaders were ready to work with the central government to fight terrorism.

Police said the the attacker forcibly tried to access the embassy on Thursday and when stopped, he drew out a knife and stabbed the officer on the head and hand before the was shot dead.

The slain suspect's identity was not revealed to the public although Gigiri police chief Vitalis Otieno said he was a resident of Wajir County.