Machar ally missing after 'arrest' in Nairobi

The whereabouts of South Sudan's spokesperson of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM IO) , James Gatdet Dak, is unknown, after he was picked by men who claimed to be police officers.

Mr Dak, who has been living in Nairobi, was picked from his house in Lavington at around 4pm on Wednesday.

Former S. Sudan Vice President Riek Machar's Representative in Kenya Lam Jock said the people in civilian clothing came to his residence and asked him to report to their office for questioning.

" They claimed to be Kenyan national security agents. When James asked them as to what was the reason behind his summon, they replied they were going to discuss it in their offices," Mr Jock said.

He said the men refused to allow an SPLM-IO official to accompany Mr Dak.

NOT AWARE OF ARREST

"They also refused to allow his younger brother to go with him, up to this moment no one knows his whereabouts." he said.

Mr Jock appealed to the Kenyan Government, IGAD and the international community to intervene.

Reached for comment, Nairobi County Police Commander, Japhet Koome, said he was not aware about any arrests of a Sudanese in Nairobi.

Kenya has withdrawn its troops from South Sudan, a day after UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-Moon sacked Lt-Gen Johnson Mogoa Kimani Ondieki as the commander of the UN Mission in South Sudan.

The withdrawal follows reports that he had failed to protect civilians during the violence in Juba in July.

The Kenyan government disputed the claims, saying the responsibility to protect civilians could not be borne by an individual, given the complex nature of the conflict.