The investigation will look into the leaders' conduct in the hallowed chambers of the city county.

In a letter dated November 1, 2016, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has asked the MCAs to appear before its detectives between the November 4 and November 10, 2016.

The ward reps traded blows during the tabling of a motion to impeach Dr Kidero on September 29, 2016.

By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Nairobi County Assembly Deputy Speaker Ken Ngondi has postponed a meeting with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to Wednesday next week.

Mr Ngondi was expected to appear before the anti-graft agency today morning to give evidence on the scuffle that took place during the impeachment of Governor Evans Kidero.

Speaking to Nation on phone Mr Ngondi said he was in a retreat in Kisumu with the Nairobi county assembly liaison committee.

“I wrote a letter to EACC requesting to appear before them on Wednesday next week at 10 am since I am not in the city today,” he said.

He added that he was not afraid to be drilled since he did not participate in the fist fight that took place during the tabling of the motion to impeach Dr Kidero on September 29, 2016.

12 other members of the County assembly have been summoned by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over the same.

In a letter dated November 1, 2016, EACC asked the MCAs to appear before its detectives between November 4 and November 10, 2016.

The investigation will look into the leaders' conduct in Nairobi city chambers.

The group will be investigated by EACC officers Derrick Kaisha and Jackson Agai.

“Take notice that failure to adhere to this notice will attract penal consequences,” the letter adds.

The fight broke out after Viwandani MCA Samwel Nyang'wara stood to table the motion that he sponsored to oust Dr Kidero.

Dandora Phase 4 Ward Representative Dan Oria, who is accused of grabbing the paper containing the motion from Mr Nyangwara before punching him, is scheduled to appear before the EACC on November 7.

He will appear on the same day as Alexina Likono Moddy (nominated) and Elizabeth Akinyi Manyala (Kayole South).

On November 8, the detectives will grill Joyce Bocha Nabwire (nominated), Florence Achieng Athembo (nominated) and Catherine Apiya Okoth (nominated).

Peter Anyule Imwatok (Makongeni), Tabitha Wothaya Ngigirigi (nominated) and Rose Kula (nominated) will face the EACC on November 9.