By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Three senior police officers including the former deputy Director of Criminal Investigations Gideon Kimilu who were removed from the service last year have been reinstated and redeployed.

Mr Kimilu has been appointed the head of Interpol Nairobi Regional Bureau, while the former Traffic boss Charlton Mureithi is the new director of the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU).

Mr Kimilu will be in charge of regional countries including Burundi, Djibouti, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Seychelles, Republic of Sudan, South Sudan Uganda and Rwanda.

Interpol has four bureaus in Africa namely Nairobi, Harare, Cameroon and Corte d’Ivoire.

He had been interviewed for the position and emerged the best.

The National Police headquarters has already released him and will now lead the fight against drugs and organized crimes, financial and high-tech crimes, motor vehicle crimes, public safety and terrorism within the region.

He replaces Mr Francis Rwego, former Uganda Police force Director of operations, and one of the Uganda’s longest serving police officers.

Mr Mureithi, who also served as the head of Personnel at Vigilance House, has replaced the former director Leo Nyongesa who retired last month after attaining the mandatory age.

The IAU, established under Section 87 of the National Police Service Act 2011, provides for an internal mechanism to receive and investigate complaints against police by the public and police against fellow police officers.

Former head of the Criminal Registry at the DCI headquarters Patrick Ndunda has also been redeployed to the headquarters.

The three officers were in September 2015 unceremoniously removed from their positions and posted to the Office of the President where they were not allocated any duties.