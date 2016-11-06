By JUSTUS OCHIENG

By GRACE GITAU

The Orange Democratic Movement has warned President Uhuru Kenyatta against withdrawal of Kenyan soldiers from UN Mission in South Sudan (Unmiss) without involving Parliament.

Through its secretary of political affairs Opiyo Wandayi and national treasurer Timothy Bosire, the party cautioned that the withdrawal of the military in the peacekeeping mission should not have been done arbitrarily.

“It should not have been done in haste without taking into account the fragile security situation in South Sudan,” Mr Wandayi said.

He continued: “Moreover, Parliament needs to be involved before such a decision is taken.”

Last Thursday, the US government warned against withdrawal of Kenyan soldiers from the war-torn South Sudan.

The US ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec said his government was concerned about the security situation in Africa’s youngest state.

The Kenyan government, he said, has played a critical role in helping to ensure peace and stability in the country and warned that its withdrawal of the troops would have far-reaching consequences.

President Kenyatta has said Kenya will stop its contribution to the South Sudan peace mission following the sacking of Lt-Gen Johnson Ondieki as commander of Unmiss.

Parliamentary Defense Committee chairman Ndung’u Gethenji has, however, supported the move, accusing the international community of taking Kenya for granted.

The Tetu MP said his committee was in support of President Kenyatta’s decision to discontinue our troop’s efforts in restoring peace in the war-torn country.

Mr Gethenji said attempts to demean the country would be taken lying down. “We will not be taken for granted. We will not allow the UN to demean us by sacking one of our own.”

He noted that the country had built a legacy of working harmoniously with the international community but said they would condone such deeds.

On Sunday, Mr Bosire who is also the Kitutu Masaba MP said the law was clear on the deployment of Kenyan soldiers for any kind of operation.

“The law requires that the mandate be cleared by Parliament and in the same measure the National Assembly must authorise withdrawal,” Mr Blaire said.

He accused President Kenyatta of making personal decisions on matters of the military which should not be the case.

RESTORE ORDER

Speaking at the Kenya Military Academy in Lanet, Nakuru, last Thursday, President Kenyatta said Kenya will no longer be a part of the mission and activities in South Sudan.

But Mr Godec underscored the role of the Kenyan troops in the war-torn nation and said there was need for concerted efforts to restore order in the Country.

“The US is concerned about the security situation in South Sudan and is seeking an executive summary report in regards to the on goings in the Country,” he said.

He added: “We are deeply concerned about the situation. There will be more briefings about it. I will defer to my colleagues in Washington and New York for a comprehensive report.”

Kenya had protested against the move by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon to sack the Kenyan general Lt-Gen Ondieki based on a special report that accused the force of failing to protect civilians during the July violence in Juba that lasted for four days between July 8 and 11.

The UN body blamed the mission’s leadership for failing to stanch the violence.

A report compiled by the team accused peacekeepers of deserting their posts and failing to come to the defence of aid workers who were attacked in a hotel that was not far from them.

It also accused the leadership of being ill-prepared to deal with the violence.

Citing serious shortcomings in the leadership, the UN chief ordered immediate replacement of the force commander.

But President Kenyatta said: “...and I say now that we will discontinue our contribution of troops to the proposed regional protection force. “…for our part, we will no longer contribute to a mission that has failed to meet its mandate and which has now resorted to scapegoating Kenyans.”