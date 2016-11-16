By MAGATI OBEBO

The developer of a building that collapsed in Kisii last Thursday killing eight people has been arrested.

Detectives on Thursday said Jeremiah Matoke surrendered himself to the authorities on Wednesday afternoon and was locked up immediately at the Kisii Central Police Station awaiting charges in court tomorrow.

"We have already finished recording a statement from him and he is expected to appear in court tomorrow," Kisii Deputy Criminal Investigations Officer Charles Mwangi told Nation.co.ke.

He said police may file murder charges against the suspect when he appears in court.

Police had been looking for Mr Matoke since last week after the building crumbled, injuring more than 40 people.

10TH FLOOR

National Construction Authority (NCA) officials said they had twice urged the developer to suspend work over the past one year.

The construction regulator also said it had recommended three floors but the building was already on its 10th floor when it came down.

The building was in its final stages and 20 masons were on site when it collapsed, destroying two adjacent structures.

NCA officers said the house was set up on riparian land and could not have risen past the recommended number of floors.