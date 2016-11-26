The youths stoned vehicles and beat up Kakamega County Assembly member Crispus Oduor and Rockie Omwando, sparking a scuffle.

Jubilee supporters blocked ODM leader Raila Odinga and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya from addressing victims of police brutality at Shibale in Mumias.

Bungoma politician Moses Nandalwe has accused Mumias East MP Ben Washiali of being behind Friday’s attack on ODM leader Raila Odinga during his visit to the area.

The Sirisia MP hopeful condemned the incident and called on Inspector of Police Joseph Boinett to arrest those behind the incident.

“We know the incident was well planned by a few Jubilee politicians led by Mumias East MP Ben Washiali and we want them arrested for that backward behaviour,”he said.

“The videos shows Ben Washiali physically assaulting Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya. That is a criminal matter against the penal code Chapter 63 laws of Kenya.”

Nandalwe further asked Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to record a statement with police.

‘We all saw Washiali assaulting Oparanya and provoking the governor to engage him in a physical fight something that Oparanya did not succumb to, “he added.

He called on the Jubilee government to respect the opposition leader.

"If you want to fight Raila Odinga, do it on the ballot in 2017 but not physically. Raila has been on the fore front in fighting corruption and keeping the jubilee administration that has failed Kenyans on toes. He deserves respect.”