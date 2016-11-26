By JUSTUS WANGA

The top leadership of the electoral commission is cautious about accepting the proposal to conduct political party nominations.

This follows a warning by some senior departmental heads that getting entangled in internal party affairs may take away the momentum from the commission as an independent arbiter and erode public confidence in the outfit before the General Election in August, the Nation has learnt.

This comes at a time the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is racing against time to put its house in order to ensure they preside over credible elections.

Already, there is concern the commission is running behind schedule.

Only last week, the commission had a long meeting chaired by chief executive Ezra Chiloba to weigh the pros and cons of presiding over the primaries in what could be the first in the country’s history, with a majority feeling it may not be prudent.

The thinking within the commission is that the move is fraught with many risks, some arising from the parties’ own lack of organisation but which would in the end see them take the flak.

But those who support the move argue that it offers a perfect ground for the commission to test its preparedness ahead of the General Election.

This is despite earlier public pronouncements from Mr Chiloba that they would not have a problem presiding over party primaries.

IEBC sources, who spoke in confidence, said the meeting proposed the formation of a technical team to “study and evaluate the risks involved before a conclusive decision is made”.

“We are assessing implications of conducting party primaries. There are many variables to consider – time, cost, funding and more,” the commission’s Communication and Public Affairs Manager Andrew Limo told the Sunday Nation.

MAKE FORMAL REQUEST

When the matter first came up, Mr Chiloba said parties would have to make a formal request for the agency to handle their nominations.

Aggrieved aspirants at party primaries have traditionally run to the IEBC with complaints and the concern among some of the commission staff is that although the law is on their side, such complaints would raise a conflict of interest.

The development could plunge parties, especially Jubilee, into disarray, after it’s leader President Uhuru Kenyatta assured aspirants that IEBC would oversee the nominations to ensure they are free and fair.

The folding of 12 political parties to form the Jubilee Party has continued to cause headache for Mr Kenyatta given the sheer number of those who seek to clinch Jubilee’s ticket, which is seen as a sure way of winning in the ruling party’s strongholds.

Should IEBC steer clear of manning nominations, parties will have no choice but to rely on internal mechanisms to pick candidates in what could spell doom for them given the infighting already being witnessed in different parts of the country.

Senate Majority Leader Kithure Kindiki, an ally of the President’s, is, however, exuding confidence that Jubilee has what it takes to carry out sound nominations.

“The fact that Jubilee Party’s National Governing Council approved the move to have IEBC help us pick candidates is, in itself, a demonstration of goodwill and a commitment to have free and fair nominations,” he said.

Prof Kindiki said that unlike their opponents, they have a history of presiding over incontestable primaries and would easily mount one if the IEBC decline’s their request.

“In reaching out to IEBC, we were not saying we lack the capacity, no. We wanted to make the exercise more professional by detaching political players as much as possible but for good reasons, IEBC may say they are not doing it in which case we will still go ahead. I assure you we would do it better than our competitors,” he said.

Observers say that no single party has the capacity to conduct primaries citing the ODM nominations in early 2013 which ended in a fiasco.

ODM and other major parties like Wiper, ANC and Ford Kenya have rejected the idea of inviting IEBC to help them pick candidates.

ODM, for instance, says it will use its elections board chaired by the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) member Judith Pareno to conduct primaries.

ODM director of campaigns Junet Mohamed urges the polls team to decline Jubilee’s request to oversee nominations so as to keep their neutrality when addressing post-primary disputes.

“When nominations are done and disputes arise, IEBC is required by law to form a tribunal to address those disputes. If it’s the same body conducting the same nominations, then which body will resolve the disputes?” he asked. Mr Mohamed thinks Jubilee is afraid of conducting nominations claiming they will be doing it for the first time because they never did one in 2013 and hence they would want to blame IEBC in case of a fallout after nominations.

“For IEBC to conduct the nominations, it will be very costly to the Kenyan taxpayer. Aspirants in nominations are bigger in number than during the General Election.”

Majority Leader in the National Assembly Aden Duale recently announced that Jubilee will seek state funding to enable the IEBC conduct Jubilee Party nominations. This elicited uproar, with the opposition saying it amounts to misuse of power.

Mr Duale’s announcement is, however, based on a report authored by the Joint Select Committee on electoral reforms chaired by senators Kiraitu Murungi (Meru, Jubilee) and James Orengo (Siaya, ODM) and which was adopted by Parliament in August.

It states: “The commission shall, upon the request of a political party, conduct and supervise the nomination of candidates by the political party for presidential, parliamentary or county elections in accordance with Article 88 of the Constitution.”

Article 88 that sets up the IEBC has no express dictum to conduct party primaries, but it does state in 4(d) to regulate the process by which parties nominate candidates for elections and 4(K) to monitor the compliance with the legislation required by Article 82(1)(b) in relation to nomination of candidates by parties.

COMPARATIVE EXPERIENCES

Article 82 (1)(b) states: “Parliament shall enact a law for nomination of candidates.” Mr Duale said the funding would be available once a request is made to Parliament.

The spirit contained in the report of the Select Committee cites comparative experiences in the Philippines and the UK in their efforts to discourage dynasties, oligarchs and dirty money infiltration and domination of politics and governance by regulating election funding.

Should the IEBC accept Jubilee’s request, it could potentially open floodgates of demands from the other parties, and they may be compelled to comply even if this happens at the expense of preparations for the main elections.

Former Ndaragwa MP Jeremiah Kioni said the timing and manner in which Mr Duale made the announcement was suspicious.

“The conflict of interest in politicians pushing for funding to themselves and their interests is evident. Even if it were to be done, it should be preceded by empowering and revamping of the IEBC and the office of the Registrar of Political Parties to provide effective oversight. At the moment, the two institutions are not in their best shape to handle additional responsibilities,” Mr Kioni said.

Mr Kioni, whose Party of National Unity declined to fold to form Jubilee, cautioned Jubilee and Cord against introducing what he called “more centres of dissatisfaction”

“The two dominant parties recently closed ranks to bar dissatisfied candidates and their supporters from switching parties if short-changed at the nominations. The prospects of overburdening a yet-to-be inaugurated new IEBC team is already overwhelming. If they are so confident and keen to conduct free and fair elections, what was the point of enacting a law to cage in candidates in advance? “ he posed.

He said the proposal would overload IEBC and could be a deliberate move to enable influential individuals in the parties to pick favoured candidates in their strongholds by subtly manipulating the commission.

Mr Sande Oyolo of the Political Parties Liaison Committee said his team would oppose Mr Duale’s proposal.

He said parties should spend the nomination fees they charge candidates instead of burdening the taxpayer and compromising the image of the IEBC.

Mr Oyolo said various candidates in the primaries would be given a platform to interact with IEBC officials.