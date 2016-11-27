Jubilee, Cord trade barbs over delays in picking new polls team

By PATRICK LANG'AT

By MAGDALENE WANJA

The governing Jubilee coalition is locked in a war of words with the opposition over delays in naming a new electoral team, long after the September 30 deadline.

This is even as Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday assured Kenyans that the elections would be held on August 8, 2017, despite the delays.

“Those spreading propaganda on the possible change of the election date should be informed that everything will go as provided for in the Constitution,” the DP said at Keringet in Nakuru.

The two political groups have also disagreed on the continued stay of the sacked electoral commission chiefs that will definitely be elongated after the process of getting a new team was temporarily stopped on Saturday.

And while Jubilee argues that the nine-member selection panel should be left to do its job, those in the opposition argue that its actions had betrayed its leaning towards the ruling party.

A joint 14-member bi-partisan select committee that negotiated the exit of the nine IEBC commissioners had set a September 30 date for their resignation and the unveiling of the new August 2017 election referees.

But two months after the deadline expired, the panel has cancelled interviews for the post of IEBC chairman, and will now re-advertise, further pushing the delay that could now run to late January 2017.

“One week ago, Jubilee said that those short-listed for chairperson were not suitable,” said Mr Moses Wetang’ula, Ford Kenya leader and Cord co-principal.

FREE FROM INTERFERENCE

“Now, the selection panel has said the same thing and we are wondering what relationship those two have. This process must be free from any interference.”

But the joint committee co-chair Kiraitu Murungi said the comments being thrown around were to intimidate the Bernadette Musundi-led selection panel.

“Let us let them do their jobs. Theirs is a delicate balance between honouring the set timelines and ensuring that we get the best people to head the new IEBC,” said Mr Murungi.

In Bungoma on Saturday, Amani leader Musalia Mudavadi claimed that the government was plotting to postpone the election.

“The game of musical chairs on appointment of new commissioners is a hidden scheme to scuttle next year’s polls. There is something fishy going on between IEBC and the government,” said Mr Mudavadi at Lwandanyi Primary School in Sirisia.

But Senate deputy major leader Kipchumba Murkomen dismissed talk that Jubilee was influencing the panel.

“Cord should read the law they made. They have two people in the panel, Jubilee has two. The other five are religious leaders. Tell me, are they saying all those are Jubilee?”

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr, who was also a member of the joint committee, said postponement of the elections was not an option as it “will affect the term of the President and will require a referendum”.

The nine-member panel is also under pressure to ensure that those selected have no known political leaning, are of unquestionable integrity, coupled with the balance of regional representation.

Elsewhere, two Vihiga lawmakers protested against the move to temporarily stop recruitment of the IEBC boss, saying it will derail preparations for the elections.

Sabatia MP Alfred Agoi and Senator George Khaniri separately demanded that recruitment of the IEBC boss be expedited to avoid changing the election date.

DELAY ELECTION

Mr Agoi told the Daily Nation in an interview Sunday: “We are beginning to see situations that could delay the election. We must do what is right.”

Mr Khaniri, speaking at Wisoya Friends church, warned against attempts to derail elections.

While warning against change in the election date, he added: “As far as the election is concerned, Kenyans are ready. Nothing should be changed.”

He urged the selection panel to observe the set guidelines so as to meet the deadlines.

He said: “We want a proper commission in place now. Any gimmicks to change election date will be stopped. We will not accept postponement of election date even by one day.”

The senator noted that the election date is anchored in the Constitution and noted that the same Constitution protects the set date.

The selection panel chaired by Ms Bernadette Musundi re-advertised the position after it said information the panel had received raised significant issues against the five candidates who had been shortlisted for interviews that were set to begin today (Monday).

The panel had shortlisted Mr David Mukii Mereka, Ms Roseline Odhiambo-Odede, Dr John Mutakha Kangu, Ms Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava and Mr David Malakwen Kiprop.

“The information from the public and some agencies raises pertinent issues and concerns regarding some of the applicants and their suitability for appointment to the position of chairperson,” said Ms Musundi at a press conference at County Hall.

“Persons who applied for the position after the advertisement of Monday, October 24 need not re-apply,” she added.