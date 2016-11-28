Agony as rustlers leave trail of death

Two killed as rustlers attack Kiriamet, Kerio Valley

Tuesday November 29 2016

Wilson Lomuria is nursing bullet wounds at Kabarnet County Referral Hospital after being attacked at Kerio Valley in Baringo-Elgeyo Marakwet border by bandits believed to be from the Marakwet community on November 28, 2016. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • Tension has gripped t Kiriamet, area in Kerio Valley with residents reportedly fleeing to safer places.
  • Rustlers shot dead a boy in Kainuk, Turkana County, on Monday.
  • Turkana herders raided Nakwamoru Village in retaliation and took a number of cows.
By FLORAH KOECH
By SAMMY LUTTA
Two people are feared dead while two others sustained gunshot wounds in an attack in Kiriamet, Kerio Valley, on Sunday.

The two survivors, who are receiving treatment at Kabarnet Hospital, said they were grazing livestock when they were ambushed by four men. They said 70 animals were taken by the attackers.

Mr Evans Stephen, 18, and Mr Wilson Lomuria suffered serious leg injuries but Medical Superintendent Stephen Kalya said on Monday they were in stable condition.

Tension has gripped the area, with residents reportedly fleeing to safer places. Baringo County Police Commander Peter Ndung’u said the two were suspected members of a group that attempted to raid a GSU camp in Tot on Sunday.

“It is true that there is tension but officers have been deployed to restore order,” said Mr Ndung’u.

SHOT DEAD A BOY

Meanwhile, rustlers shot dead a boy in Kainuk, Turkana County, on Monday. Local administrator Sarah Lochodo said more than 500 sheep and goats were driven towards West Pokot County by the raiders.

Ms Lochodo said some herders at a Nakwanamoru manyatta had heard reports of an impending attack.

“Five of the families that were yet to leave with their animals to safer areas were among the victims of the 2pm raid,” she said.

Kaputir Chief Charles Lopuya said Turkana herders raided Nakwamoru Village in retaliation and took a number of cows.

Mr Lopuya said elders immediately intervened and told the attackers not to drive away the cattle.

“The elders now want the Pokot to return the sheep and goats stolen in exchange for the cattle,” he said.

On Monday, Turkana County Commissioner Stephen Ikua warned attackers on the Turkana-Baringo counties border of arrests.

Mr Ikua condemned two attacks that left a woman and a boy dead at Lomelo Village, Turkana East Sub-County last week.

He said peace building required everyone’s efforts.

