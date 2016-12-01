By OUMA WANZALA

Pupils who scored 400 marks and above in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination have earned automatic admission to national schools.

While releasing the results Thursday, Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said that will be irrespective of their gender, region or centre.

Form One selection will start on Friday, setting the stage for competition for more than 760,000 slots in secondary schools.

The selected students will be required to report to school on January 9, a departure from the past where the reporting date would be in February or March.

“I assure all parents and guardians that appropriate arrangements are in place to admit the 2016 KCPE examination candidates into public secondary schools based on merit, quotas, equity, affirmative action and candidate choices,” said Dr Matiang’i.

The CS spoke at Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) on Murang’a Road, Nairobi, where he released the results.

The results used to be released at Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) offices on Dennis Pritt Road, Nairobi.

He said the selection will also ensure that children from disadvantaged backgrounds continue with their education.

Of the 942,021 candidates who sat the KCPE exam — for which 952,473 had registered — from November 1-3 in 26,308 centres, 5,143 scored 400 marks and above compared to last year’s 7,560.

Some 207,141 pupils scored 301-399 marks, 501,552 had 201-300 while 221,438 scored 101-200 and 6,747 had 100 and below.

FEES CHANGES

Candidates with more than 400 marks decreased by 31 per cent.

National schools can absorb more than 23,000 Form Ones while special need education schools have a capacity of 1,424, extra county schools 64,000 and county schools more than 482,000 with about 70,000 joining private secondary schools.

Last year, the transition rate to secondary school was 82 per cent with about 18 per cent selected to join youth polytechnics.

Dr Matiang’i said the government will ensure every child gets access to education at all levels.

“As of now, children enrolled in public schools are accessing free primary and free day secondary education that includes payment of KCPE and KCSE examinations fees by the government,” said Dr Matiang’i, adding that next year the government will pay exam fees for private school candidates.