By MAUREEN KAKAH

An advocate wants court to suspend execution of the rules that were recently issued by Chief Justice David Maraga to help fast-track corruption cases.

In the directions issued on last week, all applications challenging prosecution in corruption cases and related appeals will be handled by the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court in Nairobi.

All corruption cases, the president of the Supreme Court directed, must be heard within 90days.

NO COPIES

But Mr Peter Wanyama wants the implementation of these and other rules suspended, arguing that they were not subjected to public participation.

In his case documents, he argues that the Law society of Kenya, among other stakeholders, did not receive copies of Judge Maraga's rules for review.

The CJ issued the regulations without subjecting the same to Parliament for approval as required by law, he argues.