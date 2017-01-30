City court remands terrorism suspects for 14 days

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Sixteen terrorism suspects have been remanded by the Milimani Court for up to 14 days to allow police more time for questioning.

Among them are two Egyptians and an Ethiopian.

Egyptians Zeyai Zaghloal Abdelhamid Garbia and Ahmed Shaban Elysayed Habib are teachers at Fajr Primary School, Komarock Estate, in Nairobi County.

The prosecution said the two were also madrassa teachers.

Ethiopian Abdirizak Mohammed, also a madrassa teacher, was arrested in Kayole Estate in the company of Mr Garbia, Mr Habib and Mr Abdirizak Mohammed Hussein — a Kenyan — on Sunday.

The court was told that four of them are Al-Shabaab sympathisers.

The lawyer representing six of the suspects, Paddy Cheloti Busolo, their remand saying they are innocent people “who have nothing to do with Al-Shabaab or terrorism”.

Mr Busolo said one of the accused, Mohammed Sale Bare, was a civil servant working with Refugee Affairs secretariat and the other five were businessmen in Nairobi.

However, the prosecution said police had information linking the men with Al-Shabaab, adding that their mobile phones had been taken for analysis.

The prosecutor said the accused were believed to be in constant communication with Al-Shabaab members in Somalia, where Kenyan troops are fighting the militia.

The prosecution said intelligence reports showed that the accused had been holding meetings in and outside the country with terrorists.

It asked the court to give police more time to question the men “since they are a flight risk”.