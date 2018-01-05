  1. Home
Uhuru Kenyatta appoints new Cabinet secretaries

Friday January 5 2018

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta addressing the nation at State House, Nairobi on January 5, 2018 when he unveiled his new Cabinet. PHOTO | PSCU 

In Summary

  • President Kenyatta dropped Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of Criminal Investigations.
  • Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo has been promoted.
By NATION TEAM
President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled his new Cabinet.

In an address to the nation Friday, President Kenyatta retained Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

Dr Matiang'i remains acting Education CS.

He appointed new Cabinet secretaries who include Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit governor Ukur Yatani and former Turkana Senator John Munyes.

NAKURU

Former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua replaces Lawrence Lenayapa as State House Comptroller. Mr Lenayapa has been appointed Kenya ambassador to Netherlands.

In changes in the National Police Service, President Kenyatta dropped Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of Criminal Investigations and George Kinoti appointed to the position in acting capacity.

Mr Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi were also dropped as heads of Kenya police and Administration Police and were replaced by Mr Edward Njoroge Mbugua and Mr Noor Gabow.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo has been promoted to deputy Head of Public Service.

Mr Joseph Kinyua was retained as Head of Public Service while Nzioka Waita will serve as Chief of Staff.