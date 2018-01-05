By NATION TEAM

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled his new Cabinet.

In an address to the nation Friday, President Kenyatta retained Cabinet secretaries Fred Matiang’i (Interior), Charles Keter (Energy), Najib Balala (Tourism), Henry Rotich (Treasury), Joe Mucheru (ICT) and James Macharia (Transport).

Dr Matiang'i remains acting Education CS.

He appointed new Cabinet secretaries who include Director of Public Prosecution Keriako Tobiko, former Marsabit governor Ukur Yatani and former Turkana Senator John Munyes.

NAKURU

Former Nakuru Governor Kinuthia Mbugua replaces Lawrence Lenayapa as State House Comptroller. Mr Lenayapa has been appointed Kenya ambassador to Netherlands.

In changes in the National Police Service, President Kenyatta dropped Ndegwa Muhoro as Director of Criminal Investigations and George Kinoti appointed to the position in acting capacity.

Mr Joel Kitili and Samuel Arachi were also dropped as heads of Kenya police and Administration Police and were replaced by Mr Edward Njoroge Mbugua and Mr Noor Gabow.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo has been promoted to deputy Head of Public Service.