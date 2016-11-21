By ANGIRA ZADOCK

Two senior police officers have been posted to the terror prone Mandera County in a reshuffle that has seen 123 officers moved.

Four other officers have been promoted to the ranks of commissioner of police (CP) and appointed deputy regional coordinators.

Former Starehe police chief Bernard Nyakwaka and his Kaloleni counterpart David Kerina have been transferred to Mandera as the county commander and county operations commander, respectively. Both officers are of the rank of CP.

Mr Nyakwaka replaces long-serving Mandera Commander Job Boronjo, who has been transferred to the Kenya Police College Kiganjo.

Former Diplomatic Police Unit (DPU) Commandant Allan Sangoro has been appointed director of studies at the Kenya Police College Kiganjo. The acting DPU boss Ambrose Mwawaka has been confirmed

The transfers effected by Deputy Inspector of Police in charge of the Kenya Police Service Joel Kitili has seen senior officers of the ranks between assistant superintendent and commissioner of police moved.

Among those transferred include a total of 29 officers in the rank of CP, 71 senior superintendent of police (SSP), 11 superintendent of police (SP) and nine assistant superintendent of police (ASP).

Mombasa deputy County Commander Christopher Akello is now the Coast deputy regional coordinator while Mr Reuben Katithi will serve as deputy regional coordinator Eastern region.

Kenya Police College Director of Studies Leonard Omollo has been posted as the deputy regional coordinator Western region while Uasin Gishu County police boss Selestino Nyaga has been posted as deputy regional coordinator Rift Valley region.

HEAD OF STUDIES

Mr Boronjo will replace Omollo as the head of studies Junior Training Wing, Kiganjo.

“The following approved deployments take place with immediate effect.” The circular signed by Mr Kitili reads in part.

Others affected include John Katumo, who has been named the head of Marine Police Unit while Remi Warui is the new deputy head of the Railways Police Unit.

Others are Hassan Abdi (traffic operations), Hilary Birgen (Chief Armorer) and Rachael Kipsoi to Eastern headquarters.

Perminus Nyaga will replace Aphoid Nyaga as the Lamu County police commander while Smollets Mnyanzia and Patrick Wambani take over in the same capacity in Nyandarua and Nandi respectively.

The Nairobi Central OCPD Paul Wanjama has been moved to Murang’a South in the same capacity and has been replaced by Mr Robinson Thuku.

Other county police commanders named, a majority of whom have been elevated from divisional commanders, include Philip Opiyo (Narok), Bernard Nyakwaka (Mandera), Alfred Ochieng (Samburu), Joseph Lolmichiel (Makueni) and Nelson Dalti (Uasin Gishu).

Nakuru OCPD Musa Kongoli was moved to Kikuyu in the same capacity while Cicily Gatiti is the new Kirinyaga West OCPD.