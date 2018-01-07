By LILLIAN MUTAVI

Thirteen people were rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital for treatment following a road accident along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi on Sunday.

The passengers on board a Climax Coach travelling from Bondo, Siaya County, to Nairobi were injured after the bus crashed at the Waruku stage, near the Deloitte building.

INJURED

The accident caused a massive traffic jam on the busy Waiyaki Way.

Authorities gave contradicting information on the exact number of those injured.

NTSA boss Francis Meja and the Nairobi Traffic Police commandant Peter Ndung’u maintained that only seven people were injured, but the Nation went to KNH and confirmed that 13 people from the accident were admitted at the hospital.

BLAME

Charles Njue, the conductor of the bus, said the bus driver applied the emergency brakes to avoid hitting another vehicle that suddenly joined the highway from the stage.

He said the driver of a Latema Sacco minibus was to blame for the accident as he was dangerously carrying passengers in the road.

"The driver of that Latema bus was just carrying passengers in the road and this stretch is somehow narrow. When the driver of the Climax bus tried to signal for him to pave way, he immediately entered the road and sped off," said Mr Njue.

WITNESS

Irene Achieng, one of the injured passengers, said that the Climax bus driver was on phone and he – not the Latema minibus – was to blame for the accident.

Ms Achieng said that two children and a woman had deep glass cuts and were receiving treatment at the hospital.