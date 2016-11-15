17 more banks handled NYS billions, MPs say
Tuesday November 15 2016
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expanded its investigations after it emerged that 17 more banks handled billions of shillings for National Youth Service (NYS) suppliers.
Members of the House team said they received information from the Devolution Ministry that the banks have handled the cash since 2013.
The PAC on Tuesday criticised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, saying the information should have come from them.
"In the period under review, the money that left NYS was more than what you have heard in this room," PAC chairman Nicolas Gumbo said at a press conference at Parliament.
The PAC said it needs to question the companies and banks to establish if any impropriety was committed in their transactions.