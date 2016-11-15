17 more banks handled NYS billions, MPs say

By JOHN NGIRACHU

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has expanded its investigations after it emerged that 17 more banks handled billions of shillings for National Youth Service (NYS) suppliers.

Members of the House team said they received information from the Devolution Ministry that the banks have handled the cash since 2013.

The PAC on Tuesday criticised the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, saying the information should have come from them.

"In the period under review, the money that left NYS was more than what you have heard in this room," PAC chairman Nicolas Gumbo said at a press conference at Parliament.