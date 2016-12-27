2,500km roads to be built from 2017

By PATRICK LANG'AT

The government will launch the construction of 2,500 kilometres of roads before the next General Election, Transport Principal Secretary John Mosonik has said.

Mr Mosonik said it was part of the “10,000 programme” of low volume traffic road.

“A total of 2,327 kilometres of roads in 30 counties are being built while an additional 2,500 kilometres are under evaluation and will be launched in early 2017 to cover other counties,” Mr Mosonik said in a brief seen by the Nation.

The Jubilee government has made development its main campaign tool.

However, the opposition accuses the President of riding on Grand Coalition projects.

The Jubilee team is also battling accusations of road projects promised but never delivered. The opposition says the projects are sometimes launched, only for the contractor to leave immediately.

In his brief, Mr Mosonik said the government paved 2,302 kilometres of roads in three years.

“This translates to an average of 767 kilometres annually, a remarkable improvement from the previous average of less than 200 kilometres,” the PS said.

Kenya has 161,453 kilometres of roads, out of which 16,302 are paved to bitumen standards.

Mr Mosonik said the government would build 672.8 kilometres of roads annually through a public-private partnership from next year.

Lot one would cover Kwale-Kinango and Mariakani-Kinango while Lot 3 would cover Samatar-Wajir and Rhamu-Mandera.

Also included is the 67-kilometre Ilasit-Njukini-Taveta road whose contract would be signed in January. Lot 33 involves the Kajiado-Imaroro and the Ngong-Kiserian-Isinya roads.

“Agreements for Lot 3 and 33 have been signed,” he said.

Lot 6 would cover 233.3 kilometres, including Kilgoris-Lolgorian, Kehancha-Lolgorian, Turbo-Sikhendu-Endebess, Kakamega-Ingotse, Namukoye-Musikoma, Ugunja-Ukwala-Ruambwa, Ruambwa-Port Victoria, and Kimaeti-Malakisi-Lwakhakha roads.

Lot 8 would cover Nairobi County. The PS said it would include the dualling of Bomas-Kiserian road that would also stretch to Magadi, the Bomas-Dagoretti Market through Karen and the Uplands-Githunguri-Ruiru road.