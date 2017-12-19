The other five were said to be in stable condition and are still undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Naivasha.

By MACHARIA MWANGI

Two workers have died and five others injured after the bridge they were constructing as part of the Standard Gauge Railway caved in at Maai Mahiu, Nakuru County.

The two, contracted by China Road and Bridge Construction company, were pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital on Monday evening.

NO HELMETS

The victims, survivors said, were working on the bridge when a culvert caved in and buried them alive.

A worker who sought anonymity on Tuesday told the Nation that the section they were constructing was weakened by heavy rains pounding the area.

“We heard a bang then screams followed. It true seven people were injured during the incident and, unfortunately, we have lost two of them,” said the source.

The worker further revealed that they did not have helmets and other protective gear at the time of the accident.

NEGLIGENCE?

Maai Mahiu Officer Commanding Police Station Ezra Sambu confirmed the incident, saying plans were under way to transfer the injured to Kijabe Mission Hospital for specialised care.

“Investigations have started to establish if it was as a result of negligence,” said Mr Sambu.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Naivasha Sub-County Hospital mortuary.