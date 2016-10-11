200 police officers to escort cargo on Northern Corridor

By GITONGA MARETE

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet has deployed 200 police officers to escort cargo on the Northern Corridor.

The officers will work with Kenya Transporters Association (KTA) to ensure good transported on the corridor, mainly from the port of Mombasa, is secured.

KTA Chief Executive Officer Alfayo Otuke said transporters will next week meet with the security agencies to discuss how they will work together with the officers.

“This follows rampart cases of cargo theft that sometimes lead to loss of lives. This situation has seen some Transporters re-routing to Tanzania,” he said.

The deployment follows President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive last month that a unit be set up to secure cargo on the corridor.

The President, concerned about theft of cargo on the trade route, said his government would not tolerate theft of goods in transit.

“Our neighbours are complaining that Kenyans are stealing their goods and we cannot accept this to be the status quo. Action will be taken against those who think that Mombasa port and the Northern

Corridor will be a place where our neighbour’s goods are going to be stolen,” he said at the commissioning of the second container terminal at the port.

Mr Otuke said KTA would work closely with the police to ensure that cargo reached destinations safely.

“KTA and the police will form a working committee which will report the progress on a monthly basis to ensure the vice is eliminated permanently. This gesture will go a long way to enhance efficiency at the port of Mombasa and make it most preferred by our trade partners.

In a recent brief to the security agencies, the Kenya International Freight and Warehousing Association (KIFWA) said there was need for enhancement of enhancement of cargo monitoring system by ECTS service providers up to the final destination of cargo.

“There is also need for formation of rapid response teams by ECTS providers and active control rooms throughout the Northern corridor,” said the brief sent to senior police chiefs.