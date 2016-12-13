24,700 to join national schools

By OUMA WANZALA

Some 24,795 Standard Eight candidates have been selected to join 103 national schools.

This is an increase of 1,710 from 2015, when 23,085 pupils secured slots in the top schools.

In selection results announced Tuesday by Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i, another 133,785 candidates will join county schools as 65,331 head to extra-county learning centres.

Some 492,576 Standard Eight leavers have also been chosen to be students in sub-county schools.

Dr Matiang'i said the transition rate from primary to secondary school had increased to 84 per cent, up from 82 per cent last year.

The selection, done at the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development in Nairobi, was based on merit, quotas, equity, affirmative action and candidates' choices.

Dr Matiang’i said admission letters would be posted on the Education ministry website, www.education.go.ke.

However, parents can check the schools their children have been selected to join by sending an SMS with the candidate’s index number to 20042 from any network.

Carrier charges will apply, depending on each telco company.

To check for admission letters online, log on to www.education.go.ke, select the county and sub-county where the candidate sat the KCPE exam, key in the index number and submit.

To complete the process, click on the admission letter at the bottom of the page.

Meanwhile, this year's Form Four exams will be marked in December, Dr Matiang'i said on Tuesday.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story had indicated that KCSE exam results would be released in December. Dr Matiang'i has since clarified that it is marking, not the release of results, that will be done this month.