By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

By OUMA WANZALA

More by this Author

A total of 33 students have secured scholarships to study in top global universities.

Equity Group Foundation Chairman James Mwangi said of the admissions, 18 are alumni of the Wings to Fly programme.

The students were selected under Equity Leaders Programme (ELP) that is being implemented by Equity Group Foundation on behalf of Equity Bank.

Some of the beneficiaries are usually from poor families.

The varsities include Amherst College, Brown University, Cornell University, Duke University, Princeton University, University of Cape Town and University of Pretoria.

"We are very proud of our ELP scholars who are increasingly demonstrating capability to compete for the most competitive positions in some of the top universities globally," Dr Mwangi said.

He went on: "In early decision application, scholars submit an application to only one university. This year, 98 ELP scholars attempted the early decision application translating to 34 per cent admission rate as compared to last years' 20 per cent."

Dr Mwangi said beneficiaries are culled across national, county and district schools.

"This performance should serve to encourage students from all secondary schools in Kenya that no matter which school they attend, they can achieve their dreams if they focus," he said.

The top performing leaners, a boy and a girl, in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) are selected from each sub-county.

BRIGHT STUDENT

To date, ELP has assisted 4,490 students; of these, 2,057 are Wings to Fly scholars who have successfully transited to the university.

"The objective is to develop a generation of servant leaders who will think globally, are inspired to fight poverty in the African continent..." Dr Mwangi added.

In this year's KCSE, a Wings to Fly student is among the top performers.

Tracy Nyambura scored an A- (minus) of 79 points at Precious Blood, Riruta.

"I cannot hide my joy. I am very happy and grateful to everyone who made sure I got this grade..." Nyambura said on Friday.

Nyambura said she would like to join Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat) to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering.