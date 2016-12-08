By MAUREEN KAKAH

More by this Author

Thirty-four engineering students have gone to court seeking to have the Technical University of Kenya compelled to ensure they graduate during a ceremony that is just a few days away.

The students, who have been asked to postpone their graduation because they did not study a new unit for their course, have sued the institution’s vice-chancellor, its council, the director of the School of Mechanical and Process Engineering and the academic registrar.

The students, through lawyer Ham Lagat, are challenging a decision taken by the university’s senate on December 5 that they would graduate on April 2017 instead of December 20.

“They have waited for a whole year to graduate without being informed that there was a unit they did not do. Some of them were even [been] employed on condition that they would produce their degree certificates upon graduation this year,” Mr Lagat said.