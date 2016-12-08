Students sue university over decision to push graduation date
Thirty-four engineering students have gone to court seeking to have the Technical University of Kenya compelled to ensure they graduate during a ceremony that is just a few days away.
The students, who have been asked to postpone their graduation because they did not study a new unit for their course, have sued the institution’s vice-chancellor, its council, the director of the School of Mechanical and Process Engineering and the academic registrar.
The students, through lawyer Ham Lagat, are challenging a decision taken by the university’s senate on December 5 that they would graduate on April 2017 instead of December 20.
“They have waited for a whole year to graduate without being informed that there was a unit they did not do. Some of them were even [been] employed on condition that they would produce their degree certificates upon graduation this year,” Mr Lagat said.
In the case documents, the lawyer said the 34 students should not be victimised due to failures of the university.