35 apply for IEBC chair position

Former Transition Authority Chairman Kinuthia Wamwangi and a member of a body that vetted judges are among 35 Kenyans who have applied to chair the new seven-member electoral commission.

Mr Wamwangi and Justus Munyithya, who sat in the Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board, applied for the post advertised by a selection panel chaired by Ms Bernadette Musundi.

Lawyer Haron Morris Mong’are Ndubi as well as former Mombasa mayor Taib Ali Taib Babajir have also thrown his hat in the ring for the top job.

The Ms Musundi-led team had cancelled interviews for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) chair post after the ant-graft agency failed to clear those that had been earmarked for interviews.

Those dropped had been asked not to re-apply.

Mr Wamwangi has also applied to be a member of the commission that will replace the Issack Hassan-led team that was hounded out of office by a bi-partisan parliamentary process that sealed their fate.

Those who had been shortlisted and were not cleared are David Mukii Mereka, Roseline Odhiambo-Odede, John Mutakha Kangu, Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava and David Malakwen Kiprop.

Apart from Mr Wamwangi and Mr Munyithya, others who have applied for the challenging post of being the returning officer for presidential elections are legal scholars and advocates, graduates in the information and technology industry, holders of different doctorate degrees as well as a few stationed and working outside Kenya.

THE 35 WHO HAVE APPLIED TO BE IEBC CHAIR

1. Kinuthia Wamwangi - Nakuru

2. Justus Munyithya - Kitui

3. Fredrick Ochieng Wafula - Busia

4. Murshid Abdalla Mohamed - Mombasa

5. Stephen Kiptoo Rotich - Nandi

6. Dr Fr Elias Kinoti Kithuri - Meru

7. Stephen Ndirangu Njuguna - Laikipia

8. John Rimberia - Meru

9. Taib Ali Taib Babajir - Mombasa

10. Thomas Nyakambi Maosa - Nyamira

11. Suleman Mwakuphundza Toyya - Kwale

12. Abdulqhadir Lorot Hussein Ramadhan - Baringo

13. Jumbe Division Caleb - Kakamega

14. Maseno University’s Prof Sussy Gumo - Trans Nzoia

15. Dr Collins Okinyi Odongo of the USA but born in Migori

16. Evans Makori Ombongi - Kisii,

17. Peterkin Nyongesa - Bungoma

18. Musa M’mbwana Nandwa - Kakamega

19. Moses Onyango Ogindo - Homa Bay

20. Dr Joseph Bradley Waweru Gitari - Nairobi

21. Prof Susan Abong’o - Kisumu

22. Ainea Martin Omuse - Kakamega

23. John Macharia Muhuni - Murang’a

24. Joshua Kamwere Wanjuku - Nyeri

25. Dr Thomas Katua Ngugi - Machakos

26. Prof Arthur Ashubwe Eshiwani - Kakamega

27. Dr Joseph Kariuki Gakuo - Trans Nzoia

28. Wanyonyi Wafula Chebukati - Trans Nzoia

29. Tukore ole Kina of Kilifi, Wellington Goerge Opondo - Siaya

30. Wellington George Apudo - Siaya

31. Lucas Leperes Naikuni - Narok

32. Florence Muoti Mwangangi - Machakos

33. Peter Kilei Munyao - Kitui

34. Haron Morris Mong’are Ndubi