By DENNIS ODUNGA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission selection panel has shortlisted candidates to be interviewed for commissioner positions ahead of next year’s General Election.

Only eight of the 36 shortlisted hopefuls are women.

They include former Truth, Justice and Reconciliation Commission official Margaret Wambui Ngugi Shava and Ms Roseline Odhiambo-Odede who was a member of the defunct Judges and Magistrates Vetting Board.

Others are Ms Anne Wanja Kariuki, Ms Faith Nziku Kasiva, Ms Consolata Nkatha Bucha, Dr Janet Chepng’eno Kirui, Dr Roselyne Kwamboka Akombe and Ms Margaret Wanjala Mwachanya.

Devolution expert and lawyer Mutakha Kangu is among those picked from a list of more than 700 applicants.

The selection panel on November 15 published a list of applicants for the position of IEBC members and their qualifications.

The shortlisted candidates will appear for interviews to be conducted in public, on different dates and time at the County Hall building in Nairobi from December 1 to 15.

SUBMIT VITAL DOCUMENTS

The commission has asked the public to submit in writing any information of interest by November 29, with respect to the suitability of the shortlisted candidates.

“It is notified that the selection panel may interview a citizen who submits a memorandum on any of the shortlisted candidates,” the commission said in a notice.

Five of the applicants earlier shortlisted for the position of chairperson would be interviewed once for both positions.

The five are Dr Kangu, Ms Odhiambo-Odede, Ms Shava, Mr David Mukii Mereka and Mr Kiprop David Malakwen.

The applicants must be cleared by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the Higher Education Loans Board, the Kenya Revenue Authority, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and any of the credit reference bureaus before the interviews.

Candidates nominated for approval will be required to appear before a committee of the National Assembly.

High Court Judge Anyara Emukule was missing in the shortlist for the IEBC chairman position though he was interviewed in 2011.

The selection panel said he did not submit vital documents.