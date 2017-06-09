Up for grabs: 360,000 IEBC jobs

By PATRICK LANG'AT

The electoral agency is seeking to hire close to 360,000 Kenyans in a massive temporary jobs advertisement ahead of the high-stakes August 8 General Election.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking 91,032 presiding and deputy presiding officers and 262,665 polling clerks to man Kenya’s 45,516 polling stations.

The presiding officers and their deputies will be employed on a 13-day contract and be paid Sh2,000 and Sh1,800 per day, respectively.

The polling clerks will work for nine days, earning Sh1,000 per day.

A presiding officer or a deputy must have a degree or diploma in any filed, be computer-literate, skilled in computation, and be a resident in the constituency or ward where they are applying.

Polling clerks must have scored an aggregate of C- and above in their KCSE, as well as be a resident of the constituency or ward where they are applying.

Also being sought are 337 logistics officers, who will work for 30 days, earning Sh1,500 per day.

What do you need? You must have a degree or a diploma, competent in using Microsoft Office, and be knowledgeable in logistics, distribution and retrieval of materials.

The IEBC will also hire 290 deputy returning officers for Kenya’s 290 constituencies for 60 days, and they will earn Sh3,000 per day.

To get the job, you should be a holder of a degree or diploma, have at least six years' working experience in the private or public sector at the supervisory level, be willing to work anywhere in Kenya, have no political affiliation, and be a resident of the constituency where you are applying.

The commission is also seeking 5,054 support electoral trainers, who should be holders of a social science degree or diploma, and who will work for 15 days and earn Sh2,000 daily.

Similarly, the body will hire 580 constituency ICT clerks, who should have a minimum of a diploma in IT, have an ICT certification with two years’ experience in a busy environment.

The ICT clerks will be hired on a 30-day contract, earning Sh1,500 per day.

There will also be 2,900 ward-based educators, two for each of the country’s 1,450 wards.

They should have a minimum of a diploma in education or project management, three years’ experience in voter education, community mobilisation and social work in their target constituency, with “exceptional understanding of the socio-cultural, economic and political dynamics of the ward.”