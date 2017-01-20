By FRED MUKINDA

At least 61 pedestrians have died in road accidents since the year began, making them the most at risk road users in Kenya.

Others who died include 39 passengers, 22 motor cyclists, 13 drivers, five pillion riders and a pedal cyclist.

The figures released by the National Transport and Safety Authority do not include accidents that have happened this week.

The report also shows that most drivers booked for driving while under the influence of alcohol were arrested on weekends and Wednesdays.

Drunk-driving is one of the key cause of accidents.

Thirty drivers were arrested for the offence on Saturday, 21 on Friday and 14 on Wednesday.

On Monday and Tuesday, five drivers were arrested on each day while another four were booked on Sunday.

NTSA director-general Francis Meja said the high number of pedestrians killed has been consistent over the years.

"In fact, for many years, 40 per cent of road accident victims have been pedestrians. The main cause is the nature of our roads.

"There are no adequate safeguards for pedestrians. These kind of fatalities happen mostly early in the morning and evening. The visibility is usually bad on most of the roads,” he said.