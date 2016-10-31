By NATION TEAM

A total of 952, 472 candidates will from today begin sitting the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination.

Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) acting chief executive Mercy Karogo said they were ready for the exam that would take place in 26, 308 centres across the country.

“We have already dispatched several teams to ensure that it is credible and we wish all the candidates success,” said Ms Karogo on Monday.

The candidates — 473, 719 girls and 478, 753 boys — on Monday rehearsed for the examination that will end on Thursday.

Security has been enhanced in the cattle-rustling-prone counties of the North Rift, especially in Kerio Valley, where at least 20 people have been killed since the beginning of the year in skirmishes between the warring Pokot and Marakwet communities.

Rift Valley Regional Coordinator Wanyama Musiambo said all the examinations centres in the region would be provided with enough security personnel throughout the examination period.

“We wish to assure the parents, teachers and students in the affected areas that their safety is guaranteed,” said Mr Musiambo.

Three primary schools – Tot, Chesawach and Embomir – were almost closed last week as the insecurity threatened to get out of hand.

Candidates of Kadongo Dynamics Academy in Homa Bay were merged with those of Kogalo Primary School after it emerged that the institution had only nine candidates instead of the mandatory 15, to qualify to be a centre.

SECURITY TIGHTENED

At the Coast, security has been tightened in all the primary schools and exam centres.

In Mombasa County, where 16, 716 candidates will sit the exam, teachers who will not be on duty and parents were warned to keep off schools and other institutions where the examinations will be taking place.

Only the principals, their deputies and teachers designated to be around boarding schools, among other officials tasked with the examinations, will allowed into the institutions, said Coast Regional Coordinator Nelson Marwa.

In Lamu, County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said more officers had been deployed to areas along the Kenya-Somalia border at Kiunga, Ishakani and Mkokoni.

Examination materials are being kept in 346 containers set up in the sub-counties under the management of sub-county commissioners and sub- county education officers.

Head teachers will manage their examination centres and will be required to collect examination materials from the sub-county stores and return the answer scripts to the centres daily.

The examination rooms will accommodate 20 candidates, with a spacing of 1.22 metres on all sides and will be supervised by one invigilator.

Candidates will be required to carry their geometrical instruments and writing materials in a clear see-through porch/poly bag/plastic paper.

Also banned is the use of mathematical tables and calculators during the examination papers for which they are not required as well as the use of mobile phones within the precincts of the examination centres.

Reporting by Ouma Wanzala, Maurice Kaluoch, Stanley Kimuge and Kalume Samuel