By COLLINS OMULO

The Aga Khan University Graduate School is set to host a pioneering suite of courses designed to equip executives with skills, mindset and communication expertise aimed at transforming leadership in Africa.

The programme under the banner, 'Transforming Leadership for 21st Century Africa', is a partnership bringing together Agha Khan University Graduate School of Media Communication (AKU GSMC), the Aga Khan Foundation and the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Speaking at the signing of an historic Memorandum of Understanding in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Monday, AKU GSMC Founding Dean Michael Meyer said the programme comes at a better time when the world is rapidly changing and in need of leaders to better lead their organizations.

“We are proud to bring to Nairobi an extraordinary opportunity for African executives to sharpen two of the most vital skills needed to better lead their organizations – and Africa itself – in our increasingly complex and rapidly changing world,” said Mr Meyer.

The agreement brings together two world class courses where the first focuses on executive education and training for officials from government, civil society, private sector and the media.

The second course in the suite, The Voice of Leadership: Inspiration, Influence and Impact, will be delivered by AKU GSMC to empower leaders to speak and act with clarity vision and authenticity.

“Transforming Leadership for 21st Century Africa offers the expertise of AKU GSMC and HKS Executive Education to provide a unique learning experience that will change the way you think about leadership and communication in your professional and personal life,” added the Dean.

On his part, Havard Kennedy School Executive Education Senior Associate Dean Debra Iles said: “For us at Harvard Kennedy School Executive Education, this engagement stresses our commitment to public service and to engaging senior leaders in Africa. We are pleased to bring our adaptive leadership curriculum to the region as part of this suite of offerings.”

In a separate agreement with the Aga Khan Foundation, it was agreed that HKS Executive Education will deliver one of the courses in the suite: Adaptive Leadership for Africa: Chaos Complexity and Courage. This course will help executives exercise leadership amid uncertainty with skill, purpose and effectiveness.