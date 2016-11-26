By FAITH NYAMAI

Amani National Congress party leaders want an inquiry into the two-day police crack down in Mumias and Matungu in Kakamega County done.

In a statement to media houses, the party condemned the Police for brutality meted out on the residents during operations to recover guns stolen from a police station.

“We demand an immediate apology from Jubilee to the innocent victims of Police brutality, especially the helpless women who were raped and sexually abused, those who were beaten and injured and those whose houses and business premises were burnt or destroyed by armed policemen,” the statement reads.

It further indicated that the government should settle all the hospital bills for the victims and compensate them for injuries and losses incurred.

“Police cannot punish wananchi for their failures and incompetence,” it said.

Armed robbers broke into Booker Police Post in Mumias town and stole seven guns and 140 rounds of ammunition.

One police man was killed during the incident.

The party is calling for immediate arrest of the officers who oversaw the operation.