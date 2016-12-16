By BENSON AMADALA

More by this Author

Budalang'i MP Ababu Namwamba has declared that his Labour Party of Kenya will work closely with the Jubilee Party to promote mature politics and development in western Kenya.

Mr Namwamba on Friday welcomed and accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on their tour of Busia County.

"My decision to work with Jubilee is all about mature politics that will deliver meaningful development to our community. That is the direction to go politically," said Mr Namwamba.

MATURE POLITICS

The time for leaders who practised divisive politics, he said, was long gone, apparently in reference to his former boss and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Mr Namwamba was Mr Odinga's right-hand man until earlier this year when he quit the Orange party, claiming he had been sidelined in critical decision-making.

President Kenyatta launches the upgrading of the Ibokolo-Indangalasia-Malaa road in Busia on December 16, 2016. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

"We want to play mature politics. I am here to receive the president because despite being in the opposition, there is a difference between a political rival and an enemy. We as leaders from Busia are ready to work with those who are development-oriented," he said.

Mr Namwamba, the former ODM secretary-general, asked western residents to work with the government to realise development.

WAR OF WORDS

Mr Kenyatta and Mr Ruto launched various development projects in the county that border Uganda, including the upgrading of the Ibokolo-Indangalasia-Malaa road and the Mumias water project.

The two, who were on the second day of their western Kenya tour, were accompanied by Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and his Bungoma counterpart Ken Lusaka.

President Kenyatta addresses residents of Adungosi in Busia on December 16, 2016. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

Mr Kenyatta seized the opportunity of touring the hitherto opposition stronghold to continue with his war of words with opposition leaders over electoral and other reforms.

The President said the opposition's push for an amendment to the Constitution was "mischievous and misguided".

CHANGE TUNE

"Kenyans are not ready to dance to the whims of the opposition by amending the Constitution to suit their interest," he said in Busia town after opening the Agricultural Finance Corporation branch.

This follows reports that the opposition is toying with the idea of changing the supreme Law to re-introduce the prime minister post to accommodate some members of its bloated house.

President Kenyatta tours Busia on December 16, 2016. PHOTO | TONY OMONDI | NATION MEDIA GROUP.

He said the opposition thrives on spreading propaganda to discredit the government's development agenda and had nothing to offer Kenyans.