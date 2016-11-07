Ababu hits out at Waiguru, demands close down of EACC

By STANLEY KIMUGE

More by this Author

Labour Party of Kenya leader Ababu Namwamba has asked former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru to take full responsibility of the graft scandal that is rocking the National Youth Service.

He demanded that Ms Waiguru account for the whereabouts of the Sh791 million siphoned from the department.

"When I was in charge of Sports and Youth Affairs, I handed a clean ministry to Ms Waiguru. There was no smell of corruption or stench. I made sure I streamlined the NYS and sports department.

"Let us stop blame games and back-passing, Ms Waiguru explain to Kenyans what happened under your watch,” the Budalang'i MP said during a church service in Huruma, Eldoret, on Sunday.

Further, he said that he has presented a Bill before the Parliamentary Justice and Legal Committee to have anti-graft body disbanded and replaced with a powerful department.

He also challenged the clergy to come out and condemn corruption and poor governance bedevilling the country.

Related Content Waiguru hits back at Ruto in ugly feud - VIDEO

"As church, please don’t be afraid to condemn ills in the society. Show the way,” he said.

The former ODM secretary-general is on a three-day tour of North Rift region to popularise his party.