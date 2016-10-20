Home News Achieng Abura dies at Kenyatta National Hospital Friday October 21 2016 email print Musician Achieng Abura. PHOTO | MILLICENT WACHIRA Advertisement By NATION REPORTER More by this Author Musician Achieng Abura has died at Kenyatta National Hospital. email print In the headlines Politics dominate Mashujaa Day celebrations — PHOTOS Mr Musyoka told President Kenyatta that he had given him all the rebels and that they should all MCA who invited Serena Williams to Makueni honoured Woman dies during Machakos Mashujaa Day fete Uhuru frees 7,000 petty offenders - VIDEO Wanga stunner gives Tusker GOtv Shield title - PHOTOS Thousands throng Machakos for Mashujaa Day Suicide mission possible for two lost in Mt Kenya