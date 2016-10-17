By MAUREEN KAKAH

Two activists have gone to court seeking to suspend a contract for the Sh6.8 billion bulk water supply to Nairobi.

Mr Okiya Omtatah and Ms Florence Kanyua have sued the Athi Water Services Board and several of its officers over the tender award of the said project to China State Corporation Limited.

The two claim that the tender was awarded irregularly and that the contract set to kick off next month was secretly signed.

They also accuse Athi Water of being involved in mismanagement of funds as well as infighting.

They allege that the contract was signed by the board's CEO at a time when he was on leave and that there are no records to track how the said contract was awarded.

High Court judge Joseph Onguto has directed that parties in the suit to appear in court on October 26 for further directions.