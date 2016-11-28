They were accused of flouting procurement laws by awarding an automotive supply contract and paying Blue Star Enterprises Sh47.6 million.

The two faced charges of conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

By RICHARD MUNGUTI

More by this Author

Former NYS Deputy Director-General Adan Harakhe and Devolution ministry tender committee chairman Hassan Noor have been charged over a Sh47 million expenditure at the agency.

The two faced charges of conspiring to commit an economic crime and abuse of office.

They were accused of flouting procurement laws by awarding an automotive supply contract and paying Blue Star Enterprises Sh47.6 million.

ARREST WARRANTS

Their lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, told the court that the accused presented themselves to court, disputing reports that they were arrested on Monday morning.

Mr Harakhe and Mr Noor denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Felix Kombo, who on Friday issued warrants for their arrest.

Mr Kombo lifted the arrest warrants, saying the High Court and his orders had caused confusion, and granted the accused Sh1 million cash bail or a Sh3 million bond each.

Relatives and friends of the two suspects jammed the courtroom during the session.