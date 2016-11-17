Address grievances by the disabled to achieve SDGs, govt told

By COLLINS OMULO

A forum on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) has urged the government to address salient problems faced by people with disabilities, orphans and the aged.

The forum, held in Kangundo, Machakos County on Wednesday, noted that needy orphaned children, older persons and persons with disabilities risk being left behind as the government implements the SDGs.

Speaking during the forum, National Coordinator SDGs Kenya Ms Florence Syevuo said that although the government strives to provide bursaries and cash grants to this group of people, the systems used to meet their needs has many assumptions and loopholes that victimizes or leaves out many needy cases.

“Orphans, older vulnerable women and people living with disabilities are groups most likely to be left behind as the government implements the sustainable development goals unless it finds ways to address salient problems they face,” said Ms Syevuo.

She also called on all levels of government to be inclusive in the planning and implementation of the SDG goals, particularly those that touch on ending poverty in all its forms, access to clean water, access to health for all, sustainable education and food security.

Participants at the grassroots forum, organized by the SDGs Kenya Forum, HelpAge International and the Catholic Dioceses of Machakos, decried how women and gender issues still dodge most rural communities over 50 years after independence.

They urged the government to involve more women in positions of power and administration.

They also noted the challenges children born with disabilities face as they are often excluded and denied chance to go to school because their parents opt to take children they consider normal to school and decide to hide or leave behind those with disabilities.