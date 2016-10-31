By VIVIAN JEBET

Two parastatal bosses want Parliament to amend laws and allow the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to have prosecuting powers.

Tana-Athi River Development Authority (Tarda) Chairman Abdul Bahari and Kenya Industrial Estates Chairperson Rahma Dida argued that despite the anti-graft team identifying corrupt suspects, slow justice was leading to unsuccessful prosecution.

Mr Bahari and Ms Dida - who are eying the Isiolo County gubernatorial and women representative seats respectively, on Monday said EACC's powers should be bolstered so that it can effectively fight corruption.

They said legislators should use their authority to empower the commission.

Mr Bahari argued that there was no reason for the anti-graft body to have recommendation from another entity to prosecute corruption suspects after they have conducted thorough investigations.

“They should just take the suspects to court since they have crucial evidence to even mention them as suspects. They should be given powers to prosecute cases that they have investigated,” the Tarda chairman said.

The gubernatorial aspirant also said that several corruption cases were still pending while others disappear due to "unsatisfying" proof.

The two further want the Jubilee Party's management to discipline politicians who claim to have been given nomination certificates.

Ms Dida said those spreading such rumours are destroying the party's image because it has assured aspirants that nominations will be conducted fairly.

Mr Bahari also accused Isiolo County's administration, led by Governor Godana Doyo, of using public resources to campaign in Merti two weeks ago.