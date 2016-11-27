Four survive after aircraft crash-lands at JKIA

Monday November 28 2016

Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) Chairman Julius Karangi speaks during a media briefing at the authority’s offices in JKIA, Nairobi, on July 12, 2016. The agency has temporarily closed the runway. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

  • It said in a post in its Twitter page that none of the four passengers aboard were injured.
By NATION REPORTER
Kenya Airports Authority has temporarily closed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA) runway after an aircraft from Somalia crash-landed.

It said in a post on its Twitter page that none of the four passengers aboard were injured.

"Jambo, at 4.55pm today, an aircraft from Somalia made an emergency landing at JKIA. It landed on its belly and veered off the runway," the post reads.

"As a result the runway is temporarily closed to evacuate aircraft."