Kenya Airports Authority has temporarily closed Jomo Kenyatta International Airport's (JKIA) runway after an aircraft from Somalia crash-landed.

It said in a post on its Twitter page that none of the four passengers aboard were injured.

"Jambo, at 4.55pm today, an aircraft from Somalia made an emergency landing at JKIA. It landed on its belly and veered off the runway," the post reads.