The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) is planning to connect 1,000 public secondary schools to broadband internet at a cost of Sh500 million to promote online learning.

Speaking on Saturday at Mulanthakari Day Secondary School in Meru County during a fundraiser to construct a dining hall, CA Director-General Francis Wangusi said they are in the process of selecting schools which can be easily networked.

“We are using the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to identify the schools. So far we have identified 894 schools,” Mr Wangusi said.

He said the cost of the project has been factored in the 2016/2017 financial year.

Mr Wangusi asked education stakeholders to ensure all schools have electricity and computer laboratories for them to enjoy similar projects.

He further said the country had more than 7,000 public secondary schools which should all be connected to the plan in the next 10 years.

The internet connection in all schools, he said, will help students enjoy equal learning opportunities both in urban and rural areas.

At the same time, the director-general added that the authority has put measures to monitor social media users propagating violence and hateful messages.

“Our media platforms must be used responsibly. We don’t want people to hide behind freedom of speech to be able to misuse the platforms. Those found perpetuating hate speech in electronic and social media platforms will face the full force of law,” he said.

Addressing the students, Mr Wangusi asked them to be disciplined.