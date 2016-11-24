By PATRICK LANG'AT

The National Disaster Management Unit has asked tenants to move out of a building in Kiambu County after it started sinking.

Mr Pius Masai said that Lancore apartments in Ruaka are sinking and asked the tenants to move out before a disaster struck.

"The building is collapsing. Kindly advise the tenants to vacate immediately and members the public to keep off," Mr Masai told the Nation in a text message.

"The relevant authorities have been informed to take appropriate actions."

The building is located at Mini Village on Ruaka-Banana road.

Social media users were Thursday evening sharing pictures of the tenants vacating and the huge pillars plunging into the ground.

The scare comes less than a month after a 10-storey building in Kisii collapsed leaving six dead and 34 injured.