Residents of sinking building told to move out

Friday November 25 2016

Residents vacating from a sinking apartment in Ruaka.

Residents vacating a sinking apartment in Ruaka, Kiambu County, on November 24, 2016. PHOTO | COURTESY 

By PATRICK LANG'AT
The National Disaster Management Unit has asked tenants to move out of a building in Kiambu County after it started sinking.

Mr Pius Masai said that Lancore apartments in Ruaka are sinking and asked the tenants to move out before a disaster struck.

"The building is collapsing. Kindly advise the tenants to vacate immediately and members the public to keep off," Mr Masai told the Nation in a text message.

"The relevant authorities have been informed to take appropriate actions."

The building is located at Mini Village on Ruaka-Banana road.

Social media users were Thursday evening sharing pictures of the tenants vacating and the huge pillars plunging into the ground.

The scare comes less than a month after a 10-storey building in Kisii collapsed leaving six dead and 34 injured.

In April, a residential building in Nairobi's Huruma collapsed leaving 51 dead.