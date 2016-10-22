By WALTER MENYA

The new managing director of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is yet to report to work three months after he was appointed, creating further uncertainty in the leadership of the key institution that has been without a substantive head for one-and-a-half years.

There was a sigh of relief when KAA board chairman General (rtd) Julius Karangi on July 16 announced that Norwegian Jonny Andersen had been appointed new boss.

In the interview rankings, Mr Andersen, who is a fellow at the Royal Aeronautical Society in the UK and an accredited instructor at the International Air Transport Association, was said to have scored 88 per cent.

He beat other candidates, including then acting managing director Yatich Kangugo, who reportedly scored 63 per cent.

Other shortlisted candidates were Jimmy Kibathi, Joseph Kimote, William Kirwa and Muriithi Ndegwa.

“Mr Andersen has wide knowledge and experience in the aviation industry, and specifically in running airport hubs across the world. He is a good fit for KAA,” Gen Karangi said.

The appointment of Mr Andersen was to end the protracted recruitment of a substantive MD, which had been cancelled three times before by the Transport ministry and caused divisions in the board then chaired by former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo.

“Some ministry officials and board members interfered with the exercise we had started, including conducting board meetings outside the designated venues and dates without express authority,” Mr Kimaiyo said.

But three months later, the KAA management is still in the hands of acting MD Nicholas Bodo.

At the time of Mr Bodo’s deployment to KAA, he was the acting director of air transport at the Transport ministry.

Mr Bodo told the Sunday Nation that Mr Andersen had been in the country, though he is yet to be unveiled officially.

“He was in Nairobi between October 8 and 11, 2016, when he met and interacted with the board of directors and senior management of KAA. This visit was part of the planned induction programme.

"Mr Andersen spent two days familiarising himself with the operations at the headquarters in a meeting with the senior management team, followed by a tour of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” he said.

UNENDING WRANGLES

But a source familiar with KAA matters said Mr Andersen had met only the board and Transport ministry officials.

“It was expected that he would meet the senior management team who had travelled from all corners of the country. To our utter dismay, the meeting did not take place,” said our source.

The source also indicated that the Norwegian was negotiating his reporting date and salary.

“He wanted to report to his new job in January but it looks like he was prevailed upon to report in November, although we are yet to get official communication,” the source said.

Mr Bodo said: “Mr Andersen accepted the offer of appointment and will take up the position in mid-November 2016 once he completes handing over his office in Norway where he has been in charge of an airport hub,” the acting MD said.

Insiders also claim that it is not clear how Mr Andersen got the job, considering the preference for Kenyan citizens to head such security installations.

“Even if he applied, he could not meet the threshold of the requirements. Unless there was political interference, there is no way he would have been shortlisted,” the source said.

These claims seem to have the support of former board chair Kimaiyo who told the Sunday Nation that one condition the board had put for the new MD was Kenyan citizenship.

“Our reasoning was that the Authority manages security sensitive areas. If the MD-designate is not Kenyan, then I don’t understand how he was even shortlisted unless someone went behind our backs to change the conditions,” Mr Kimaiyo said.

But the current KAA management disputes these claims. Mr Bodo said the recruitment was in accordance with provisions of the Constitution of Kenya and the KAA Act.

“There is no requirement that the MD/CEO of KAA must be Kenyan, neither is there a requirement barring non-Kenyans from applying for the position. Mr Andersen met all the key qualifications and experience required as advertised in various media including local dailies, KAA website, LinkedIn and the East African Magazine,” Mr Bodo said.

Some of the major airports under KAA are Jomo Kenyatta International in Nairobi, Moi International in Mombasa, Kisumu International, Eldoret International, Wilson Airport in Nairobi and Malindi Airport.

Taking stock of KAA since Mr Andersen’s appointment, it looks like the wrangles he was to deal with are far from over.

The authority has been in the spotlight because of the multi-billion-shilling projects it is undertaking, including the now cancelled Sh60 billion Greenfield terminal.

Other projects include the Sh20 billion remodelling of terminals, the Sh16 billion second runway at JKIA, Sh7 billion rehabilitation of Mombasa airport runway and Sh5 billion expansion of Malindi airport.

There are also plans on an airport city.

BOARD INTERFERENECE

Our sources at KAA indicated the working environment had become frustrating, with the board overshadowing the management, leading to resignation of key staff, the most recent being a legal officer and two engineers.

“The board has turned executive and is now performing the roles of management. Transfer requests which had been made before Mr Kangugo have yet to be acted upon. We have so many senior managers serving in acting positions, some since March 2015. It means nothing is moving here because you don’t know what will happen the next minute,” the staff said.

Yet the acting MD says the claims of frustration are not true. Mr Bodo said the new leadership team will bring guidance and direction to the over 2,000 employees of the authority, restoring a sense of stability and consistency in management, and providing a conducive environment for all staff to perform, excel and grow.

“The roles of the Board and Management are clearly defined by Statute and further espoused in Mwongozo Code of Governance for State Corporations which KAA strictly adheres to,” Mr Bodo said.

Mr Bodo said the court has temporarily reinstated Mr Kangugo to his substantive position of Airport Manager, Moi International Airport, Mombasa, pending hearing and determination of the case he has brought against the Authority.