Akasha sons, 2 foreigners extradited to US

Two sons of slain drug baron Ibrahim Akasha and two foreigners have been extradited to the US, Reuters has reported.

The news agency stated a law enforcement official and an investigator confirmed that the four men have been flown to the US.

The police officers declined to give further details and asked not to be named because the case is ongoing.

Baktash Akasha and his brother Ibrahim, Ghulam Hussein and Indian national Vijaygiri Goswami were arrested on Saturday.

The four were to appear in court on Monday but their lawyer, Cliff Ombeta, said his clients had been arrested.

Mr Ombeta moved to the High Court to have his clients produced in court saying they are being held incommunicado, which was an abuse of their basic human rights.

The lawyer claimed that three senior police officers were involved in the arrest.

Following the application, High Court Judge Njoki Mwangi ordered the Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet and Director of Criminal Investigations Ndegwa Muhoro to produce the four in court.

Justice Mwangi also restrained and prohibited the officers from removing the four, who are facing extradition proceedings, out of the court’s jurisdiction