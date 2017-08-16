Elections official Roselyn Akombe 'removed' from US flight
Wednesday August 16 2017
Elections official Roselyn Akombe was Tuesday night delayed from travelling to the US at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.
Reports indicate that she was removed from a plane and blocked from travelling to US.
Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) confirmed the delay on its Twitter account saying she is travelling to the US for an official meeting.
"Dr Akombe, who is traveling to US for an official meeting, was delayed at JKIA by officials who have since apologised. She returns on Sunday," a post by the electoral agency stated.