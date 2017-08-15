'Al-Shabaab' kills 5 police officers in Garissa...

By FRED MUKINDA

Five police officers have been killed and one injured in an ambush by suspected Al-Shabaab gunmen in Garissa County.

Police sources told the Nation that the gunmen ambushed the officers at Alijize area on Bodhai-Ijara road.

A vehicle the officers were travelling in was set ablaze by the attackers.

One other officer survived the ambush and is said to be safe.

The seven policemen were conducting patrol at Alijize when the gunmen struck.

Other teams of security personnel were deployed in the area to pursue the attackers.

