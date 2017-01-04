By NICHOLAS KOMU

Attacks related to love, infidelity and marital conflict have been on the increase in Nyeri County at least for the past few weeks.

In the last three weeks, five people have died in crimes of passion. All the victims except one were men and although the crimes happened in different locations, they had similarities.

For instance, in all the incidents, the couple had argued shortly before the attack. In three of the cases, either one or both of the couples were drunk.

This means alcohol has become a flashpoint in the domestic violence despite efforts by the President to stamp out illicit drinks.

Regional police coordinator Larry Kieng’ in an interview with the Nation attributed the upsurge in crimes of passion to alcoholism and lack of cooperation by the public. He said that despite setting up of structures to address domestic violence, locals were not utilising them.

Psychology experts on the other hand believe that the problem is more of a mental problem that requires psychiatric help. According to Evelyne Gitau, a psychologist, crimes of passion could be as a result of an underlying mental condition or emotional distress.

“For some, they could have an existent condition that makes them delusional that their spouse is an infidel. Others could be acting out of emotional distress,” she said.

She recommended that warring couples or individuals who show signs of insecurity be put under therapy and counselling to avert criminal cases.

BURNED TO DEATH

In a recent case, a 52-year-old man was burned to death in his house in Kihome, Othaya, after a fight with his wife.

The father of two died in bed when the house caught fire at around 2am. The source of the fire is yet to be known as detectives continue to investigate likely suicide and possible homicide.

According to neighbours, he was drunk when he arrived home at 9pm and had an altercation with his wife. He is said to have threatened to kill her but she fled to her mother’s house.

In another incident, a man, 33, was found dead in Kieni in what police described as a love affair gone wrong.

Mr Ephrain Weru’s body was found by the roadside at Mureru, near Nanyuki Town. According to police, preliminary findings show he was hit on the back of the head with a blunt object.

The man is said to have quarrelled with a former lover, who was arrested, hours before the body was found.

In Kieni West, a man, 39, was stabbed to death by his wife after he found her having lunch with another man after the two separated over domestic issues.

In Chinga, a month ago, an estranged lover hacked his former girlfriend to death after she rejected him.

VIOLENT CONFRONTATION

Following a drinking spree in Kiawara town the man identified as Samuel Mwangi, 39, stormed the house where the woman lived only to find her having lunch with another man.

A violent confrontation broke out and the woman turned against the father of her two children with a knife to the chest, killing him instantly.

Similarly in Chinga, a month ago, an estranged lover hacked his former girlfriend to death after she rejected him. His previous efforts to win back the woman were fruitless and he resulted to using threats against her forcing her to seek asylum for two weeks in a relative’s home in Nairobi. He killed her a day after she returned home by slashing her with a sickle.

The man’s identity has also been put to question after revelation that he was using a fake identification card which lacked a photograph.

In Kanyagia, Kieni West, another man was stabbed to death by his wife after they fought in a bar. The crime occurred at the couple’s single roomed house a short distance from the bar. The deceased was stabbed twice in the chest before being covered under a lit jiko outside the house.

The motive of the killing is still under investigation but witnesses alleged that the man accused the woman of infidelity. The woman is in police custody facing murder charges but police say that they are looking into the possibility that a second person was involved.

NEEDS DIVINE INTERVENTION

The crimes of passion have come under heavy condemnation from clerics who say divine intervention is required a the family unit appears to be in chaos. Nyeri Catholic Archbishop Peter Kairu said that special prayers and counselling of couples should be done.

“The family is a big part of society and we need to pray and seek God in a very special way,” said the clergyman.

The cases according to police boss, Mr Kieng’ are a worrying trend but he insisted that measures are being put in place to quell them.

“We have put in place systems to deal with cases of domestic violence and we try our best to help in these cases both legally and also offering alternative counselling care. But it is still very important that people report because police officers cannot patrol inside people’s homes,” said Mr Kieng’.

A gender violence was recently set up at the Nyeri Central police station with authorities seeking to give special attention to crimes of passion but the effect of the desk is yet to be felt. Apathy toward the desk according to regional police boss is to blame for the inefficiency of the facility that was set up by the County women rep Pricilla Nyokabi.

“Neighbours also should report violent couples early enough before we have to deal with murder or serious assault cases,” said Mr Kieng’.