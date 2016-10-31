By JOHN NGIRACHU

The Ministry of Health last evening defended itself from accusations of wrongdoing and released a detailed response to the leaked internal audit that was the basis of reports that Sh5 billion had been spent badly or lost in the course of spending its budgetary allocations.

In an unsigned 15-page response issued through its communication office, the ministry also disputed the figure under scrutiny, saying that the audit focused on how Sh3.1 billion was spent.

“There is no figure of Sh5 billion that correlates with the audit queries raised by the Internal Auditor,” the report said. “The overview of our reply to the audit queries is that there was gross exaggeration of the figures involved; as well as application of inappropriate methodology.”

The ministry also lamented that the interim audit report was not put through the standard internal process. It also criticised the leaking of the report to the media and appeared to blame it on the internal auditor, Mr Bernard Muchere.

“Notwithstanding our concerns about the process and the quality of the report, the auditor has not identified any fraud or misappropriation of funds. The Ministry takes great exception with the audit report as the Head of the Internal Audit Unit did not share the report with the management as is the standard practice. This as a matter of fact would have enabled the management to comprehensively address the issues emanating thereof,” it said.

The response expressed confidence that it would be vindicated by the findings of the Office of the Auditor General.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu said he would hire a reputable external auditor to look into the dealings that have been subject of intense scrutiny.

Much of the responses that he gave at the press conference were repeated in Monday’s statement although he had promised that he would invite journalists to a meeting where he would respond to the queries page by page.

The Senate Committee on Health was scheduled to meet with Dr Mailu and other health officials on Tuesday morning but it was revealed on Monday that this meeting had been postponed at the request of the CS.

On the internal auditor’s questions regarding the ministry’s basis to receive supplementary budget allocations in the 2015/16 financial year, the ministry cited the Constitution’s provisions allowing the Government to spend money that has not been appropriated by Parliament.

It also said the National Treasury and Parliament gave approvals for reallocating funds contrary to the impression created by the auditor.

Supplementary Budgets often involve the reallocation of money from one vote to another, in some cases on the realisation that the money cannot be spent in the remaining part of the financial year.

It was on this basis that Sh515.795 million was spent on food and rations under the National Aids Control Programme where no money had initially been allocated, the ministry said.

“The amount was provided to augment funding from Global Funds on HIV/Aids which targets over 750,000 people who use nutritional foods as medical prescriptions,” said the ministry.

MALNUTRITION EXISTS

This, it said, was done after a survey indicated that there was malnutrition in arid and semi-arid areas and other vulnerable counties, placing the lives of some 750,000 HIV-infected people at risk.

“As a result, it was agreed that the Ministry procures as a matter of urgency nutritional commodities in order to cater for at risk population in ASAL regions and vulnerable population living with HIV,” the statement said.

Some of the money was deposited in the ministry’s Cooperative Bank account to facilitate the issuance of Letters of Credit for Life Care Medics. Part of the money was also paid to suppliers of food supplements directly upon delivery of the goods to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa).

Under development, the ministry received an additional Sh400 million, which it said was shared between Bungoma County Hospital (Sh100 million for expansion), Lamu County Hospital (Sh100 million for expansion) and Nanyuki County Hospital (Sh200 million for paying pending bills for consultancies).

The ministry also explained the budgetary over-expenditure by the Kenya Medical Training College as well as the payment of some Sh647 million to various suppliers and agencies.

It also defended the contract to supply portable medical clinics that was awarded to Estama Ltd, the firm whose original owners were reported to have been bought out by their nephew, Mr Njage Makanga, who co-owns the company with Ms Naomi Wanjiku Mirithu.

According to the ministry, Estama Ltd fairly won the contract to supply 100 portable clinics at a cost of Sh10 million each.