Former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru is appearing before the National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee that is investigating Sh791m scandal at the National Youth Service

Ms Waiguru began her testimony by asking members of the Public Accounts Committee for assurances that it was not pursuing her and was only interested in the truth.

Watching live broadcasts of the committee's proceedings, she said, she had noticed that some members of the committee asked witnesses leading questions.

She cited questions put to Ben Gethi and Josephine Kabura when they appeared before the committee.

"I seek your assurance before we proceed that this committee is guided by none other than its mandate to seek the truth under the law," she said.

SIZE OF DELEGATIONS

She said that even after Mr Gethi said in a TV programme hosted by Jeff Koinange that he did not know her, he was pushed to state how they were linked.

Former Devolution PS Peter Mangiti on Wednesday accused Ms Waiguru of masterminding the scandal.

Ms Waiguru arrived early for the meeting accompanied by Pauline Kamau, her secretary, and a bodyguard.

The size of her delegations at previous meetings was large.

Clad in a blue and white dress and formal black shoes, she also carried a large black briefcase.

The meeting took some time to start, with PAC chairman Nicolas Gumbo taking time to have everybody in the room introduce themselves and then read two paragraphs from a book to set the tone.

MIND BOGGLING

"What seems to have happened is simply mind-boggling theft of funds and what baffles is how calmly and mindlessly it was done," said Mr Gumbo.

He did not take Ms Waiguru's comments well and described them as a pre-emptive attempt to gag and intimidate members of the committee.

Other PAC members, Timothy Bosire, Fathia Mahbub and Kanini Kega did also not take her comment well.

Among MPs who are not members of PAC who are also attending the hearing are Stephen Kariuki of Mathare, Alfred Keter of Nandi Hills, Lati Lelelit of Samburu West, Abdikadir Ore of Wajir West, Peter Kaluma of Homa Bay Town, Simba Arati of Dagoretti North and Shakeel Shabir of Kisumu East.