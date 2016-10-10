By COLLINS OMULO

More by this Author

The fight against gender-based violence just got a little easier with the invention of a mobile application that allows potential victims to send an SOS message to their trusted friends when in danger.

The Bonga App explores the power of social networking and is the brainchild of seven former Egerton University students.

The app, available on Android smartphones requires an individual to download it and add trusted friends and loved ones to their safety circle.

The added individuals will then be notified.

The “please pick me up” option can send the user’s location in case of any danger, provided there is a data connection.

In addition, there is detailed information on how the user can protect themselves and their friends in case of an attack, while parents and guardians can also monitor the safety of their children.