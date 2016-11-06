Applications for poll team jobs close on Monday

By ISAAC ONGIRI

More by this Author

Applications for positions in the new electoral commission close on Monday as preparations for next year’s elections continue.

The selection panel chaired by former Permanent Secretary Bernadette Musundi has been receiving applications for the past two weeks.

The team is expected to come up with a shortlist of candidates within the week, kicking off the selection process for the positions of chairperson and members of the commission.

On Sunday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission said despite the activity, the commission was running normally.

CEO Ezra Chiloba has already appealed to Parliament to allow procurement of essential equipment to proceed to avoid delays that may compromise the elections.

“The law says that procurement of technology must be done in an open and transparent manner. It also states that such technology must be procured eight months before elections,” said Mr Chiloba.

Related Content Search for a fresh polls team starts

“In procuring the electoral technology, the commission should explore the fast-track option, as the statutory deadline of December poses procurement challenges,” he said.

SERVING NOTICE

The electoral team’s communication manager, Mr Andrew Limo, said the commissioners, who are serving notice, are running the agency as they await the new team to take over.

Members of the panel were on Sunday not keen to discuss details of the selection process, saying they did not want premature debate on the issue.

It is, however, understood that several top lawyers have applied for the chairmanship, following publication of the requirements.

“To be appointed chairperson of the IEBC, a person must be qualified to hold the office of judge of the Supreme Court,” reads part of the requirements.

Several senior IEBC officials are also said to have applied for commissioner positions because of their experience in running the various departments in the secretariat.

The selection is expected to be completed mid next month before the President makes the formal appointments.